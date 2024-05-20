Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United injury news: Nick Pope made his first Magpies start after returning from a lengthy injury spell.

Nick Pope made his first start since early-December at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The former Burnley stopper dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United and had been an unused substitute for their last three outings after making his return to the matchday squad at Turf Moor earlier this month.

However, he made his long awaited return to the starting side at the weekend and, post-match, spoke about the difficulties he has faced whilst out of the side. Pope said: “It feels like a long time.

“I can’t lie it’s painful when you do it, but I must give credit to the amazing staff around me, they’ve helped me tremendous amount physically and mentally and it’s helped so a lot of credit has to go to them.

“Probably the toughest thing about football that you have to deal with is being injured and not playing. Having to do the long days.

“You’re not playing at all, but you’re probably making more sacrifices than when you are playing. It was a long road for myself but I’ve put my life into it, I’ve committed myself and keen to get back playing as soon as possible.