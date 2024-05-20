Newcastle United star reveals the ‘toughest’ part of injury recovery following five-month absence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nick Pope made his first start since early-December at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The former Burnley stopper dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United and had been an unused substitute for their last three outings after making his return to the matchday squad at Turf Moor earlier this month.
However, he made his long awaited return to the starting side at the weekend and, post-match, spoke about the difficulties he has faced whilst out of the side. Pope said: “It feels like a long time.
“I can’t lie it’s painful when you do it, but I must give credit to the amazing staff around me, they’ve helped me tremendous amount physically and mentally and it’s helped so a lot of credit has to go to them.
“Probably the toughest thing about football that you have to deal with is being injured and not playing. Having to do the long days.
“You’re not playing at all, but you’re probably making more sacrifices than when you are playing. It was a long road for myself but I’ve put my life into it, I’ve committed myself and keen to get back playing as soon as possible.
“I’ve had amazing staff around me. You have better days than others, some difficult days and some days where you feel like the clock isn’t moving and the weeks aren’t going along at all. It’s a credit to the people around me that have stuck with me and done the long hours with me. They deserve all the credit for keeping me going.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.