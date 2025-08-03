Newcastle United open to goalkeeper deal amid Dubravka and Vlachodimos speculation

Newcastle United goalkeepers have been the subject of interest throughout the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are facing some big decisions over a number of their goalkeepers following the arrival of Southampton star Aaron Ramsdale.

The five-times capped England international international has agreed to a season-long loan switch to St James Park and that could become a permanent switch next summer. However, Ramsdale’s arrival has placed further question marks over the future of Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos as the former Arsenal star is likely to compete with Nick Pope for a regular place in Eddie Howe’s side this season.

Greece international Vlachodimos is said to be attracting interest from La Liga rivals Sevilla and Real Betis and Dubravka is believed to be open to ending his seven and a half year stay on Tyneside despite penning a new contract earlier this year.

However, there could be another departure from United’s goalkeeping ranks this summer as the Magpies hierarchy consider what steps to take in the development of highly-rated youngster Aidan Harris. The 18-year-old has impressed Eddie Howe during training sessions within the senior setup and was even named as a substitute when the Magpies returned to the Champions League with a goalless draw at Serie A giants AC Milan in September 2023. His progress was rewarded with a first professional contract last year and the youngster has already expressed his determination to follow in the footsteps of Tim Krul, Freddie Woodman and Fraser Forster by progressing into the game at the top level.

After signing his new contract last year, Harris told the club website: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to sign my first professional contract with Newcastle United. It means a lot with it being with my boyhood team as I’ve grown up loving the club and it’s so surreal that I’m officially a professional footballer for the club. My footballing journey started seven years ago and it’s been absolutely incredible. I don’t have any regrets and, so far, I’ve made the most of the opportunities I’ve been given. There’s been low points in my career but they’ve taught me more than the highs ever could so I’m grateful for both.”

“To make my first-team debut for Newcastle in Australia was something I’ll remember forever. It was a great experience and I learnt a lot from the 30 minutes I played. The whole trip was brilliant and I made a lot of memories along the way. To progress through to the first-team is the long-term goal and it’s one I’ll strive towards non-stop during my time at the Academy and watching goalkeepers such as Tim Krul, Freddie Woodman and Fraser Forster has inspired me to do the same."

Loan interest

The Washington-born youngster made his senior debut as a second half substitute in a post-season friendly against an A-League All Stars side last summer before going on to make 17 appearances for the Magpies Under-21s throughout last season. Harris also appeared in FA Youth Cup fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa during the campaign and has continued to train alongside United’s senior stoppers throughout the last 12 months.

However, thoughts are now turning towards the next step in his development and The Gazette understands Newcastle are open to allowing Harris to make the first loan move of his career this summer to hand him an opportunity to earn regular first-team experience for the first time. The youngster is believed to have been offered to a number of North East non-league clubs in recent weeks and was given a taste of what could become a regular experience when he featured for a Magpies Under-21s side in their pre-season friendly against National League North club South Shields on Sunday afternoon.

A number of United academy stars are believed to be attracting loan interest from EFL, non-league and Scottish clubs in recent weeks - but a hectic schedule that will see senior academy sides compete in several competitions could play a major role in decisions over their futures. Newcastle’s qualification for the Champions League means the academy will be represented in this season’s UEFA Youth League and the Magpies will also feature in the National League Cup, the Premier League International Cup, the Northumberland Senior Cup, the Vertu Trophy, the FA Youth Cup and the Under-17 and Under-18 Premier League Cup during the campaign.