Newcastle United have some big decisions to make over a number of their young prospects ahead of the new season.

There has been a significant investment in Newcastle United’s first-team setup since a PIF-led consortium took charge at St James Park in October 2021.

High cost signings such as Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have all arrived as the Magpies have been converted from relegation candidates to Champions League contenders and Carabao Cup winners. There is a hope more new additions will arrive during the second part of the summer transfer window as Eddie Howe and his players look to build on the momentum gained from a truly historic season for the club.

However, the investment overseen by the current Magpies owners goes beyond senior level and there have been a whole host of intriguing additions made within the academy setup as Newcastle have raided clubs at home and abroad to boost their own youth ranks. Several of those players are approaching key parts of their development and could be considered for loan moves away from Tyneside as they look to follow the likes of Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff by progress from academy players into first-team stars at St James Park.

5 Newcastle United youngsters that could head out on loan this season

Alex Murphy of Newcastle United and Aidan Harris of Newcastle United look on following the the exhibition match between A-League All Stars Men and Newcastle United FC at Marvel Stadium on May 24, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Aidan Harris

The highly-rated goalkeeper was actually part of United’s matchday squad when they marked their return to Champions League football with a goalless draw at AC Milan in September 2023. That remains Harris’ only involvement at senior level - although he does regularly train alongside United’s first-team keepers. The 18-year-old earned European experience when Newcastle took part in the UEFA Youth League two seasons ago and earned regular game-time for the Under-21s last season. A loan move could be viewed as the next logical step in his development.

Trevan Sanusi

There were comparisons with former Magpie winger Allan Saint-Maximin when Sanusi made some impressive appearances during pre-season friendlies last summer. The former Birmingham City winger made his senior debut with a substitute appearance in a 3-1 FA Cup third round win against Bromley last season and has now put pen-to-paper on a new deal at St James Park. A loan move could be on the agenda ahead of the new season.

Leo Shahar

Much like Sanusi, Shahar also penned a long-term deal earlier this week and is very highly-rated by the St James Park hierarchy. The England Under-18 international was an unused substitute in a 2-1 home win against Brentford last season and he could be used at senior level during United’s pre-season schedule. However, there is sure to be some interest from clubs keen to take the former Wolves youngster on loan.

Alfie Harrison

Much is expected of the former Manchester City youngster and he began to live up to the hype last season with seven assists and three goals in 20 Premier League 2 appearances. Much like Shahar, Harrison could get a chance to shine at senior level during pre-season before being offered out on loan before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sean Neave

With a Carabao Cup final winners medal in his pocket, last season was something of a dream for the highly-rated forward. Remarkably, Neave has been named in nine first-team matchday squads in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup - but is yet to make his senior bow. Another player with a new deal agreed, the next step in his development may well be taken away from Tyneside if there is interest in a loan deal.

