Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's message to Manchester United fans after loan debut

And Dubravka posted a message to fans on Instagram after the game at Old Trafford. The 33-year-said: “Debut victory, great atmosphere, it could not be better. Thank you for your support.”

Dubravka, signed by Erik ten Hag to challenge David de Gea for a place in the team, labelled the third-round tie as a “crazy game”, as his team had to come from behind.

“It’s something different, you know, because obviously I played against Man United so many times here,” said Dubravka, who was No.1 at Newcastle until Pope’s arrival. “But now I represent this club. I enjoy that moment, because it’s not that often.

''It was a crazy game. Coming from 1-0 down, then 2-1, we showed the character, and I’m glad that we turned it around and won the game.''

Dubravka also said he’s “enjoying every minute” at the club.

Manchester United's on-loan goakeeper Martin Dubravka applauds fans after making his debut.

The Slovakia international told MUFC TV: ''I enjoy working with him (De Gea). He’s a great lad, and obviously I came here to challenge him, of course, but, at the same time, I respect him as a person.

''I’m happy we have created a good mood around the training ground with Tom DHeaton) and the other guys as well that I have to mention. I’m enjoying every minute, and it’s good to be here.''

"I think he’s an outstanding goalkeeper, I really do,” said Howe. “I’ll have a chat with Martin as time progresses. I won’t be speaking to him now, he’s in the middle of a busy period, as we are.

"All I’ll say is that I love Martin. He did brilliantly for us last year, and he’s an outstanding goalkeeper. I’ll have a chat with him at the right time.”