Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's message to Manchester United fans after loan debut
Martin Dubravka has reacted after making a belated Manchester United debut.
The Newcastle United goalkeeper, loaned to the club following Nick Pope’s summer move to St James’s Park, played in the 4-2 midweek Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa.
And Dubravka posted a message to fans on Instagram after the game at Old Trafford. The 33-year-said: “Debut victory, great atmosphere, it could not be better. Thank you for your support.”
Dubravka, signed by Erik ten Hag to challenge David de Gea for a place in the team, labelled the third-round tie as a “crazy game”, as his team had to come from behind.
“It’s something different, you know, because obviously I played against Man United so many times here,” said Dubravka, who was No.1 at Newcastle until Pope’s arrival. “But now I represent this club. I enjoy that moment, because it’s not that often.
''It was a crazy game. Coming from 1-0 down, then 2-1, we showed the character, and I’m glad that we turned it around and won the game.''
Dubravka also said he’s “enjoying every minute” at the club.
The Slovakia international told MUFC TV: ''I enjoy working with him (De Gea). He’s a great lad, and obviously I came here to challenge him, of course, but, at the same time, I respect him as a person.
''I’m happy we have created a good mood around the training ground with Tom DHeaton) and the other guys as well that I have to mention. I’m enjoying every minute, and it’s good to be here.''
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said earlier this month that the “door was open” for Dubravka at his parent club.
"I think he’s an outstanding goalkeeper, I really do,” said Howe. “I’ll have a chat with Martin as time progresses. I won’t be speaking to him now, he’s in the middle of a busy period, as we are.
"All I’ll say is that I love Martin. He did brilliantly for us last year, and he’s an outstanding goalkeeper. I’ll have a chat with him at the right time.”
“The door’s still open, depending on what Martin wants. We’ll take it from there.”