Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira hit out at club captain Matheus Cunha following Monday’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The loss at Stamford Bridge leaves Wolves sitting 17th in the Premier League table with only goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone. Tosin Adarabioyo’s goal was cancelled out by Matt Doherty in the first half before Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke scored in the second to claim three points for Chelsea.

At full-time, Pereira was disappointed to see Cunha head straight down the tunnel without acknowledging his team-mates or the travelling supporters.

And in his post-match press conference, the Wolves boss reprimanded his captain

“I had this conversation in the dressing room,” Pereira said. “He can be frustrated because he wants to win, but everybody in the team wants to win.

“I don’t like this body language. I want someone as a captain trying to help the team – running, suffering, fighting together. This is something I can understand. Next time, I will not understand.

“This is something that cannot happen again.”

Wolves have been keen to tie Cunha down to a new deal having reached a verbal agreement earlier this month. But the new contract is still yet to be formalised, fuelling transfer speculation in the Brazilian and alerting interested clubs.

Cunha is valued at around £50million with Newcastle United monitoring the 25-year-old since his move to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid in 2023. Arsenal have shortlisted Cunha as a potential attacking addition.

Cunha has scored 22 goals in 52 appearances for Wolves but the club’s risk of relegation and lack of progress on his proposed new contract could see him leave in 2025.

When asked if Cunha has had his head turned by the transfer interest, Pereira added: “It's human that the players start to be a little bit [distracted], it's normal in football.”

Arsenal are prioritising attacking additions following a serious injury to Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners have been priced out of a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak with Cunha a player they are monitoring.

Newcastle got a first-hand look at the Brazilian last week as he came on as a second-half substitute for Wolves in their 3-0 defeat at St James’ Park.