Newcastle United transfers: Fresh claims have been made about Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has attracted plenty of transfer interest heading into the summer window.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for The Magpies this season and has also found an eye for goal in recent weeks with three in his last five Premier League matches. Guimaraes signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle last year which runs until June 2028 and includes a £100million release clause.

But the player’s release clause is only in effect until the end of June, meaning any interested clubs would have to act quickly to trigger it. Paris Saint-Germain are admirers of Guimaraes and have been linked with a potential summer move.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester City have also been credited with a serious interest in the 26-year-old.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, PSG have no intention of triggering Guimaraes’ release clause or pursuing a deal.

Jacobs posted on X: “Understand PSG are now no longer in the conversation for Bruno Guimarães. No plans to trigger his release clause or negotiate with Newcastle. Bernardo Silva remains a target.”

The Ligue 1 club are set to have a significant portion of their budget freed up by Kylian Mbappe’s exit this summer and will be looking to bolster their squad.

While Guimaraes is reportedly no longer on PSG’s radar, Man City and Arsenal are still understood to be keen but are unlikely to trigger the player’s significant release clause this summer.