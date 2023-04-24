News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star posts three word message ahead of Everton return after ‘hurtful’ departure

Anthony Gordon is set to square-off against some familiar faces at Goodison Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United’s next task is an away trip to face relegation-threatened Everton on Thursday night (7:45pm kick-off). Fresh on the back of their demolition of Spurs, Newcastle will travel to Merseyside full of confidence that they can make it back-to-back wins.

11 matchday rituals that every Newcastle United fan does before, during and afte...
However, they will want to avoid a repeat of last season’s trip to Goodison Park where a late, late goal from Alex Iwobi secured the hosts a 1-0 win. Gordon played pretty much the full game for the Toffees on that night - but is set to face-off against them this week for the first time since leaving the club in January.

Gordon, who made his move to Tyneside for £40m in January, has started two games for Newcastle but had to settle for a spot on the bench on Sunday as Jacob Murphy and Joelinton set the Magpies on their way to a memorable win. Ahead of the clash with Everton, Gordon took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with the caption: ‘See you Tuesday’.

Speaking about his departure from Goodison Park, Gordon said: "It did hurt me a little bit, I'm not going to lie to you.

“I thought 'I'm a 22-year-old lad, I'm not going to handle every situation in life perfectly', but I think the effort I gave them last year, I was a massive part in keeping the club up. I won the Players' Player and Manager's Player of the Year [awards], so for them to not really show me any credit or thank me hurt me a little bit, yes."

Anthony Gordon will make his return to Goodison Park on Thursday night when Newcastle United face Everton (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Anthony Gordon will make his return to Goodison Park on Thursday night when Newcastle United face Everton (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
