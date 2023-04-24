News you can trust since 1849
Everton dealt suspension blow ahead of Newcastle United clash but set to welcome back key player

Everton will be without Mason Holgate for their game against Newcastle United on Thursday evening.

By Joe Buck
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Holgate was sent-off against Crystal Palace at the weekend after picking up two bookings during their goalless draw at Selhurst Park. Holgate received his first caution at the end of the first-half for a foul on Andre Ayew and was dismissed after another foul on the Palace winger just ten minutes from time.

Holgate was one of two changes from their last match against Fulham but will now miss the visit of Newcastle on Thursday. However, Sean Dyche will be able to call on the services of Abdoulaye Doucoure this week after he served the final game of his three-match suspension at the weekend.

Doucoure was sent-off during their 1-1 draw with Tottenham earlier this month and missed their defeats to Manchester United and Fulham before their draw with the Eagles. The 30-year-old’s only goal against Newcastle came for Watford in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road in December 2018.

Everton defender Mason Holgate will be suspended for the game against Newcastle United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Everton defender Mason Holgate will be suspended for the game against Newcastle United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
