Crystal Palace may have won the battle with Newcastle United over Marc Guehi this summer, but the war is set to rumble on.

Newcastle made Guehi their top transfer target during the final month of the summer window but were unable to land the England defender. Crystal Palace were holding out for around £75million for Guehi in the end after selling Joachim Andersen and the injury to Chadi Riad.

Newcastle bid for Guehi and remained in discussions up until the transfer deadline but would not meet Palace’s valuation. The Magpies returning for the 24-year-old centre-back in future windows is a real possibility as his value is almost certain to decrease.

This is due to Guehi’s contract situation. He has less than two years remaining on his current deal and Palace will need to either agree a new contract or risk being in a precarious situation next summer.

While Palace held the power during the transfer window just gone, the ball will be in Newcastle’s or any other potential buyer’s court next summer if Guehi remains under his current contract. By next summer Guehi will have a year remaining on his deal at Selhurst Park which will likely drop his value to around the £50million mark.

Marc Guehi is currently away with England. | Getty Images

And Palace may be pressured to agreeing a deal by that point in order to avoid risking losing him on a free transfer the following year. Because of this, Palace chairman Steve Parish’s refusal to sell Guehi to Newcastle this summer and maximise the club’s profits is understood to have caused tension behind the scenes at Selhurst Park.

The only solution to Palace’s problem would be to tie Guehi down to a new contract. According to Mail Online, that is exactly what the club are planning.

That could be easier said than done with Guehi open to new opportunities and keen to play European football having starred for England at Euro 2024 over the summer. Also running down his contract and leaving on a free transfer in 2026 could prove very lucrative for the player, but would be a disaster financially for Palace.

Mail Online report that a new contract for Guehi would include a significant pay rise and ‘very likely’ a release clause of £60-70million - less than what Newcastle were quoted in the summer.

Even if Palace are able to tie Guehi down to a new deal, a release clause would enable Newcastle to secure the player for less than they were quoted this summer without having to deal with Parish in negotiations.

Although Newcastle’s transfer window ultimately ended in disappointment without a major signing - they are playing the long game regarding their pursuit of Guehi and could end up having the last laugh after all.