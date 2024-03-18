Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match will come days after the conclusion of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign on May 22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The announcement comes after Newcastle were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City with a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

The FA Cup final will take place the weekend following Newcastle's friendly match against Spurs. Coventry City, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup over the weekend.

Chelsea were understood to be initially considered for the match but were unable to commit to the journey after progressing to the semi-final of the FA Cup with a 4-2 win over Leicester City.

Man United's 4-3 win over Liverpool on Sunday also means Newcastle's Premier League match against The Red Devils at Old Trafford set to take place next month will have to be rearranged.

Newcastle will travel to Australia following the trip to Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season on May 19. The friendly will see Spurs' head coach Ange Postecoglou return to his Australian home town.

Newcastle still have to face Spurs in the Premier League as they host the North London club at St James' Park on April 13 (12:30pm kick-off). Spurs beat Newcastle 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in December.