Joe White has revealed his start to life at MK Dons was ‘quite tough’ following major change at the club.

White’s move to MK Dons was confirmed on deadline day with the 22-year-old moving to Milton Keynes on a temporary basis from St James’ Park. Having enjoyed a good spell with Crewe Alexandra at the beginning of last season, hopes were high that White could replicate that under the guidance of Mike Williamson.

Speaking about the decision to sign White, Williamson said on deadline day: “Joe is a technically gifted player who can operate in-between the lines. He's a creative footballer who will naturally influence games with his ability.

“We're extremely grateful to Newcastle United for trusting us with one of their most exciting talents this season. I'm really looking forward to working with him!”

However, just weeks into White’s time at MK Dons, Williamson left to take up a managerial role at Carlisle United, leaving the midfielder, who had made just two appearances in all competitions to that point, with a new manager to impress.Speaking about that upheaval, White has admitted that Williamson’s departure was ‘tough’ to take, as the former Magpies man had been a major reason for his move to the club.

White said: “It was quite tough - one of the main reasons I came here was because of the former manager, so him leaving wasn't ideal for me. But we all want the new manager to come in and settle everyone, and he has been excellent since he's arrived, for me personally and as a group.”

Scott Lindsey was the man MK Dons chose to replace Williamson in the dugout as he dropped down a division from Crawley Town to take up the role. In turn, Crawley opted to move for former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliott to fill the vacancy left by Linsey’s departure.

White, meanwhile, played over an hour of MK Dons’ win over Harrogate Town in midweek, grabbing a goal, his first for the club, in stoppage time during the first-half to double his side’s lead after Tommy Leigh’s opener. MK Dons currently sit 14th in the League Two table.