Jacob Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak helped Newcastle United secure their biggest win of the season against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Murphy scored twice either side of second-half headers from Guimaraes and Isak to secure a 4-0 win at St James’ Park. It ended a run of four games without a win for Newcastle in the Premier League - here are five talking points from the match...

Eddie Howe makes three changes as Sandro Tonali - and the midfield balance - returns

After the 4-2 defeat at Brentford in the previous match, changes were needed at Newcastle and Eddie Howe made some obvious ones on Saturday afternoon with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali returning to the starting line-up. Martin Dubravka also came into the side in goal following an injury blow to Nick Pope - who will miss around a month with a knee injury.

While Dubravka had just one save to make during the match in one of his easiest afternoons for the club, Tonali’s return to the midfield brought the balance and functionality that helped The Magpies put in such an encouraging display against Liverpool last time out at St James’ Park. The Italian has found a home in the starting line-up in the number six role, it would be madness to drop him from the side again.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon picked up where he left off against Liverpool with another tireless attacking display. The winger played a key role in the opening two goals with a pull-back for Jacob Murphy to break the deadlock and his delivery was headed across goal by Lewis Hall for Guimaraes to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

Injecting almost £100million worth of genuine quality into the starting line-up is bound to yield positive results more often than not.

Newcastle United’s set-piece threat

Newcastle’s lack of set-piece threat had been called into question earlier this season after the side had taken the most corners in the Premier League (50) without scoring from one. On Saturday, The Magpies’ set-piece threat and innovation was on full display, exemplified by the opening two goals.

Leicester struggled to deal with Newcastle’s threat from set-pieces with Dan Burn and Guimaraes also coming close to scoring.

After the match, Howe gave credit to the collective effort behind Newcastle’s set-piece turnaround.

“It's a team, never one person and Jason [Tindall] will be the first to say that,” he said. “Jason spends a lot of time on the set plays and Kieran Taylor our analyst spends a lot of time on set plays.

“We practice them individually, sometimes they work, sometimes they don't and they're important for us. When we'd created chances from open play we hadn't taken them but I don't care where the goals come from but they need to come from somewhere - there needs to be a regular source.

“Our set plays have been really good in recent weeks, congratulations to everyone who does the work on them and the players are the ones that have to do it. It was really good from Anthony and Sandro - Murph's finish is excellent [for the first goal].”

4-0 going on 8-0 for Newcastle United

Newcastle registered 27 shots, 11 on target and had an ‘expected goals’ stat of 3.95 - the highest of any Premier League side this weekend and their highest of the season so far.

The only downside to the game that it didn’t finish more than 4-0. The final scoreline was the very least Newcastle deserved from the game and actually flattered a depleted Leicester side who put in one of the most hapless away displays seen at St James’ Park in recent years.

Murphy scored twice but squandered a further three chances while Isak had a one-on-one effort saved. Harvey Barnes came on against his former club and came close to scoring his sixth goal of the season as Newcastle, while losing some attacking spark following Isak’s withdrawal, were relentless in their quest for goals.

Lewis Hall runs the show for Newcastle

Lewis Hall has arguably been Newcastle’s best player this season at left-back, but if there was one criticism of his performances it would be a lack of goal contributions for a player so heavily involved in the way the side plays. Hall had contributed just one assist in his Newcastle career before Saturday.

Hall’s creativity was teased in the first half with a great ball into the box that was headed over by Guimaraes. The duo then linked up for Newcastle’s second goal with Hall’s smart movement and well-weighted header across goal giving Guimaraes a chance that he simply couldn’t miss.

The 20-year-old played a key role in Newcastle’s third goal with his deflected cross putting the ball on a plate for Isak to nod in. During the match, Hall had the most touches, made the most passes and created the most chances.

It was a performance that mirrored Kieran Trippier’s influence from full-back in previous seasons, only on the opposite side. Newcastle are now turning to Hall as someone they can build possession and attacks around, such is his quality with the ball at his feet.

“Lewis has attacked really well in terms of getting into the positions,” Howe told The Gazette. “But the final ball, for whatever reason, and that's not always the cross, maybe we haven't got enough bodies in the box so there's loads of different reasons.

“I've seen Lewis working with the coaches earlier this week in two of the five days we had to prepare for the game. I believe players don't get lucky, they get what they deserve on the back of that work so congratulations to him.”

It’s hard to think Hall started 2024 struggling to get on the pitch for Newcastle. He ends it as arguably one of the best in his position in the Premier League this season in what has proven to be an excellent piece of transfer business by the club - even if it didn’t initially seem that way.

Joelinton banned - a blessing in disguise?

The one negative on Saturday afternoon was Joelinton’s needless yellow card for a challenge on James Justin in the second half. It was the Brazilian’s fifth of the season in the Premier League and will see him miss next weekend’s trip to Ipswich Town as a result.

Joelinton had gone nine league games without a booking before Saturday and only needed to go another four in order to avoid suspension entirely. But Howe suggested the midfielder would return after his ban ‘free’ without the burden of trying to avoid suspension against Aston Villa and Manchester United after Christmas.

“It's bizarre how things work, I was on the side with him saying Joey don't get booked and he's like 'don't worry, I won't' then two minutes later he gets booked so you just couldn't make it up but sometimes these things happen,” Howe said. “I'm disappointed to lose him because he's the type of player we need in every away game. He's such a wholehearted player so at least he can play free and play his normal game.”