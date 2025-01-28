Newcastle United have already agreed pro deal for 16y/o 'Brazilian' winger - will become official in 2025
Newcastle trailed 2-0 at Whitley Park with goals from Omari Benjamin and a Martin Sherif penalty put Everton into a comfortable lead. But a splitting pass from Alfie Harrison saw Johnny Emerson pull a goal back with 16 minutes of normal time remaining.
The introduction of Ferreira for his first taste of Under-21s action proved to be inspired by lead coach Diarmuid O'Carroll. The England youth international set up Ellis Stanton to draw The Young Magpies level in the closing stages.
It comes after Ferreira’s goal and assist for Newcastle Under-18s in a 4-2 win against Middlesbrough just two days prior. The young winger hails from Berwick-upon-Tweed but is also eligible to represent Brazil through his father Thiago and Italy through his mother Camila.
His contribution to Monday’s draw takes Newcastle up to 10th out of 26 teams in the Premier League 2 table.
Last summer, Ferreira signed a scholarship deal with Newcastle’s academy which will become a professional contract once he turns 17 in August.
After signing the deal at Newcastle, Ferreira told Globo Esporte: “I just want to keep playing, be the best version of myself. The most important thing is that I want the best for my family, a better life, to be the best I can, without comparing myself to anyone. Just be myself and keep progressing.
“You have to be patient, because the time will come. It's how much you want it, how much you're willing to wait and sacrifice. The opportunity will appear. Just keep training, wait for the right moment and seize the opportunity when it comes.”
Ferreira joined Newcastle at age 12 having previously represented Berwick Juniors and Cramlington Juniors in his youth.
He was handed an opportunity at Under-21s level this week after impressing for the Under-18s side. Newcastle’s second-string side is currently depleted due to injuries and key players leaving on loan.
So far this month, Alex Murphy has joined Bolton Wanderers, Charlie McArthur has been loaned to Carlisle United and Travis Hernes has made the temporary switch to Aalborg BK until the end of the season.
While it makes his squad weaker, it’s something lead coach O’Carroll welcomes as it allows him to give opportunities to the likes of Ferreira
“It's actually been good [seeing players leave on loan],” O’Carroll said. “So I'm in now with three and a half months or so and because of the structure we have with Shola Ameobi, Peter Ramage and in particular Jack Ross, there's been a real strategic view to the loans.
“So we've been involved in trying to place them, trying to push them towards certain clubs that we have connections with managers and coaches. We've been trying to get them ready physically before they go out and mentally as well.
“So of course, in theory, it weakens the squad. But that's what we're all about. That's success for us.
“If it comes to the summer and Cathal Heffernan and other people go out, Leo [Shahar] goes out in the summer or Travan Sanusi goes out in the summer, that's brilliant, that's success.
“But if we do it right for us, they're more likely to succeed when they go out, which is what we're looking for.”
