Newcastle United now have seven days left to complete any further business during the January transfer window.

The January transfer window has now entered its final week - and Newcastle United are reportedly set to complete their first major deal.

After months of speculation over Miguel Almiron’s future at St James Park, the Paraguay international is now closing in on a departure after the Magpies were said to have agreed a deal that could be worth up to £10m with Atlanta United. The move, should it be completed, will see the winger return to his former club almost six years to the day since he became Newcastle’s club record signing.

There have been other departures since the January transfer window opened for business as long-serving midfielder Isaac Hayden joined Championship strugglers Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season and young defenders Alex Murphy and Charlie McArthur completed similar moves to Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United respectively. Another member of United’s Under-21s squad also may a temporary switch away from Tyneside as midfielder Travis Hernes joined Danish club Aalborg for the remainer of the season.

The Magpies have been linked with several new additions in recent weeks - but how long do they have to complete any further deals and why has the January transfer window been extended into the early days of February?

What have the Premier League said about this season’s transfer windows?

In a statement released in May last year, the Premier League said: “The Premier League has confirmed the transfer window dates for the summer 2024 and winter 2025 transfer windows. The summer window will open on Friday 14 June and will close at 23:00 BST on Friday 30 August. Meanwhile, the winter window will open on Wednesday 1 January 2025 and will close at 23:00 GMT on Monday 3 February 2025.”

Why does the January transfer window not close on the last day of the month?

The final week of the January transfer window is here - but the window will not close until 11pm on Monday 3 February. In previous years, the winter trading period has come to an end of the final day of January - but the Premier League have explained the change is to bring the top tier of English football in line with major leagues across Europe. The statement continued: “To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their Summer and Winter windows on 30 August and 3 February respectively.”

Can clubs sign players after the January transfer window closes?

Yes, but only free agents. They are players that have been released by their former clubs and will not require any compensation or a transfer fee. However, free agents can not feature for their new clubs and can not be registered until the summer transfer window opens. There is one ‘exceptional circumstance’ and that comes if a club has no professional goalkeepers available due to injuries, suspensions or international call-ups. They can apply for special dispensation to sign a stopper on an emergency basis and he will be registered and available to play as soon as possible if permission is granted. As per the Premier League handbook under rule V.7.6.2, it states: "The temporary transfer of a goalkeeper which in its absolute discretion the board may allow in circumstances it considers to be exceptional."