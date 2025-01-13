Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have had a quiet January transfer window to date as PSR constraints continue to impact their transfer plans.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One move that Newcastle have completed this month, however, is a loan for Isaac Hayden who has joined Portsmouth until the end of the season. Hayden hasn’t featured for the Magpies in over three years and was not included in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad - meaning he was ineligible to feature in any of their league games until the registration window reopened at the beginning of this month.

After failing to secure a move away in summer, Hayden eventually sealed a loan to the south coast late last week. John Mousinho, who has been given backing from the Pompey board after helping seal promotion from League One last season, spoke about Hayden and the reasons why the Fratton Park outfit opted to make a move for the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a fantastic signing, has bags of Championship and Premier League experience, and joined QPR at a very, very similar stage last year, becoming a big part of them getting out of the position they were in.” Mousinho told Portsmouth News.

“He’s a very very calm and collected midfielder who knows how to play the game, is technically very good, defensively very, very rarely loses out in any of his individual battles, is good in the air, and a good size.

“In terms of bringing someone in in the middle of the park, as a defensive midfielder he has done the lot. He’s still only 29 and we are very fortunate to have him.”

Despite the midfielder not being included in his plans during the first-half of the campaign, Hayden’s departure further reduces the options in central midfield available to Eddie Howe. Howe currently has six first-team options to pick from in that area, with Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley being handed rare opportunities to start against Bromley on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former has been in and out of the team this season whilst the latter has found minutes very hard to come by after beginning the campaign on the treatment table. Despite a very settled midfield three expected to continue starting matches in the Premier League, Miley still has a big part to play this season and will not be allowed to leave the club this month, as Howe previously confirmed to the Gazette.