Jacob Murphy grabbed another assist for Newcastle United as they beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Murphy set up Isak for the opening goal before playing a role in Newcastle’s second scored by Gordon at the Emirates Stadium. It was Murphy’s eighth assist of the season and ninth goal involvement in his last eight games in all competitions.

In the Premier League, only two of the most highly-rated right-wingers in the country in Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka have contributed more assists than Murphy this season. The 29-year-old was nominated for the Premier League player of the month award following his contributions to Newcastle in December.

After impressing in front of Thomas Tuchel last time out in the league at Tottenham Hotspur, talk of a surprise England call-up for Murphy were suggested to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

While Howe wouldn’t bit on England, he was quick to highlight Murphy’s importance at Newcastle.

Jacob Murphy scores for Newcastle United at Ipswich Town. | Getty Images

“He's been very, very important and probably more than people realise because we ask a lot of Jacob in lots of different ways, he plays an important role,” Howe said. “Of course, everyone plays an important role in our pressing with the ball.

“He's been brilliant and the assists and the goals that he's got in the last few weeks, Alex [Isak] probably owes him the majority of his goals with his crossing ability which has always been very strong.

“But also defensively, we use him in a variety of ways. He's a very versatile player and with Jacob he's always very team-oriented. He doesn't the credit he perhaps deserves so it's nice to see that he's getting the assists to bring his performances to everyone's attention.”

Murphy’s almost telepathic relationship with Alexander Isak has been evident this season with six of Murphy’s eight assists setting up the Swede. Isak goal, Murphy assist is Newcastle's most effective combination so far this campaign.

After the Arsenal match, Howe added on Murphy: “He's been very good. Jacob is one of those players who was tiring a bit today in the game, he'd given a lot in the previous games and [against Arsenal]

“We ask a lot of him physically and tactically again he was excellent, he plays with a really deep understanding of what we need him to do because he's got quite a complex role in the team. I thought he was very good again.”

The £12million winger’s form has provided a solution, though potentially a short-term one, to one of Newcastle’s most glaring problems over the past couple of years. Since the takeover, Howe has strengthened in all areas of his squad except on the right-wing position.

The Magpies boss has signed four goalkeepers for Newcastle and is still eyeing more while the right-wing position has remained untouched. When Newcastle finished fourth in 2022-23, Miguel Almiron’s excellent but ultimately fleeting form was a big reason why.

Now we are seeing history almost repeat itself, only this time with Murphy. He has gone from a useful squad player in Howe’s side to a vital contributor and an almost guaranteed stater, something he has never really been before.

The right-wing position is still something that needs addressing in the long term at Newcastle. But with the transfer funds not forthcoming, Murphy has proven himself more than capable once again.