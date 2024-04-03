Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe is ‘delighted’ to have a player of Alexander Isak’s quality at his disposal at Newcastle United.

The club’s aim is to keep hold of the striker, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions so far this season. At just 24-years-old, Isak is one of Newcastle’s most valuable assets and has, in Howe’s words, ‘limitless potential’.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies paid a club record £63million to sign the Swedish forward back in 2022 and he has since gone on to score 29 goals in 59 appearances for the club. Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Arsenal retain an interest in the striker, having previously scouted him at Real Sociedad.

“For me, [he has] limitless potential,” Howe admitted. “We’ve got someone who has had some really good experiences in his career.

“As a young player he’s had some experiences in different leagues. He’s come to us at a good time in his career where we can hopefully develop his talents and give him a platform to show how good he is.

“At the moment, he’s building confidence all the time. He’s a high-level player and we’re delighted to have him with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been linked with moves away from Newcastle as the club looks to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and raise funds to allow for further spending in the transfer market. While Howe couldn’t guarantee the club would keep hold of its ‘best players’, it is certainly the intention to do so.

“You have to try and keep your best players,” added the Newcastle boss. “Whether you’re able to do continually with the rules that are in place at the moment, that’s always unsure, I’m not in control of that.

“But from my perspective, to be the team we want to be, we have to try and keep our best players and improve the other.”