Eddie Howe has backed his Newcastle United side to be 'strong enough' to cope with Sven Botman's lengthy injury absence.

Botman has been ruled out for six to nine months after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury. While the injury, Howe claims, could impact the club's thinking heading into the summer transfer window - an immediate solution will likely see Jamaal Lascelles return to the starting line-up.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 30-year-old centre-back started Newcastle's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup before the international break but hasn't started a Premier League match since the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town back in December.

Botman's initial knee injury picked up in September ruled the Dutch defender out for three months as Lascelles stepped into the starting line-up. During Lascelles' spell at centre-back, Newcastle experienced their best run of form so far this season with impressive wins against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Since Lascelles dropped out of the side, Newcastle have conceded 26 goals in their last 10 Premier League matches. The Magpies return to Premier League action against West Ham United on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

And after confirming Lascelles had triggered a one-year extension to stay at the club until the summer of 2025, Howe has backed his captain to step up once again in Botman's absence. "I think Jamaal, when he's played this season, has done very well," Howe told The Gazette. "I thought he did well against Manchester City, I had no problems with his performance, I thought he was strong and looked physically good.

"He formed a really good partnership with Fabian [Schar] the last time Sven was out. Fabian had to move sides and I would back them with the other centre halves that we have available, Dan [Burn], Paul Dummett that we will be strong enough to cope."

Newcastle head into Saturday's game sitting 10th in the Premier League table with 10 games left to play. West Ham sit four points ahead of The Magpies in seventh but have played a game more.