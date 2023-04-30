News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United have ‘embarrassment of riches’ as Alexander Isak impresses ex-Liverpool man

Alexander Isak was the man on everyone’s lips following Newcastle United’s win over Everton in midweek.

By Joe Buck
Published 30th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Despite not getting on the scoresheet himself, it was Isak’s mesmerising run to set up their fourth goal that had everyone talking. Described by Eddie Howe as an ‘incredible piece of skill’, it was just another example of the Sweden international’s immense talent.

After overcoming injury problems, Isak has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Premier League, but John Barnes has revealed he isn’t surprised at how Isak has adapted to English football, hailing his athleticism as a main reason for this.

Barnes told Bonus Code Bets: “Nothing has surprised me about Isak because I knew what a good player he was. Because he’s big and a bit ungainly so you don’t realise how technically proficient he is.

“He’s got an excellent touch and feel for the ball, good pace, he’s tall, he’s good in the air, he’s aggressive. He’s not the smoothest of runners. He reminds me of Gakpo a little bit where they’re not smooth runners so they don’t look as good as they are because they’re gangly.

“In terms of what Newcastle are trying to do he’s perfect for Newcastle. Of course they’ve also got Callum Wilson up there who’s doing really well. Isak is probably technically better than Wilson but Wilson is doing well.

“Newcastle have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the striker position. They’ve got a good style and system."

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Jordan Pickford of Everton fails to stop a dribble from Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, which leads to an assist for his teammate Jacob Murphy (obscured) to score their side's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 27, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Jordan Pickford of Everton fails to stop a dribble from Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, which leads to an assist for his teammate Jacob Murphy (obscured) to score their side's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 27, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Newcastle’s next task is against the Premier League’s basement side Southampton.

