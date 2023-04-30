Despite not getting on the scoresheet himself, it was Isak’s mesmerising run to set up their fourth goal that had everyone talking. Described by Eddie Howe as an ‘incredible piece of skill’, it was just another example of the Sweden international’s immense talent.

After overcoming injury problems, Isak has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Premier League, but John Barnes has revealed he isn’t surprised at how Isak has adapted to English football, hailing his athleticism as a main reason for this.

Barnes told Bonus Code Bets: “Nothing has surprised me about Isak because I knew what a good player he was. Because he’s big and a bit ungainly so you don’t realise how technically proficient he is.

“He’s got an excellent touch and feel for the ball, good pace, he’s tall, he’s good in the air, he’s aggressive. He’s not the smoothest of runners. He reminds me of Gakpo a little bit where they’re not smooth runners so they don’t look as good as they are because they’re gangly.

“In terms of what Newcastle are trying to do he’s perfect for Newcastle. Of course they’ve also got Callum Wilson up there who’s doing really well. Isak is probably technically better than Wilson but Wilson is doing well.

“Newcastle have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the striker position. They’ve got a good style and system."

