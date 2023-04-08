It’s another massive weekend in the race for Champions League qualification as Newcastle United look to strengthen their grasp on a top four spot.

The Magpies, who sit third going into the latest round of fixtures, sit third while rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are at home to Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Newcastle are said to have a ‘growing interest’ in a highly rated midfielder but would potentially have to meet the player’s significant release clause of around £53 million to capture his signature. Elsewhere, the North East club are also reportedly ‘plottting a move’ for a Leicester City star having previously been linked with the player in the last two transfer windows. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Saturday, April 8:

Newcastle United to ‘move forward’ with bid for £53 million midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting’s defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte according to Portuguese publication Record via Caught Offside. The Magpies are said to be among a number of English clubs keeping tabs on the Uruguayan international with Tottenham Hotspur also mentioned.

Ugarte, 21, has a reported release clause of €60 million (around £53 million) but may be able to agree a deal with Sporting for a lower fee as they look to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window. The report credits Newcastle with a ‘growing interest’ in the player.

Newcastle United ‘plotting’ to sign Leicester City midfielder

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are interested in signing Youri Tielemans this summer. The news will not come as a surprise with the Magpies having previously been linked with the Belgian in the past two transfer windows.