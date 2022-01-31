Newcastle United have 'offer accepted' for £25m-rated lethal striker with West Ham to miss out

So far this month, Newcastle have managed to land England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, powerful striker Chris Wood from Burnley, and exciting midfield talent Bruno Guimaraes.

Today, the Magpies are expected to push to conclude a £13m move for their former youth player Dan Burn, and they could yet get another deal over the line.

According to fresh reports from Sky Sports news, Newcastle are also looking to beat West Ham United to the signing of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, and are said to have had a bid between £20m-£25m accepted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United could be set to beat West Ham United to the signing of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

It is claimed that the Magpies lowered their offer from the £29m bid they initially saw rejected, with a lower fee now being offered up-front, supplemented with bulkier add-ons likely to make the offer a more attractive proposal for the Ligue 1 side.

The 19-year-old is a highly admired young talent, and has enjoyed a dazzling breakthrough season in the French top tier in 2021/22 thus far, scoring eight goals in 11 league starts.

Blessed with formidable pace and strength, as well as a silky touch, he's inevitably been compared to PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.