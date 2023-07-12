Newcastle United fans will be able to watch their side take on Mike Williamson’s team on Saturday after the club announced the game will be streamed on National League TV. Supporters can buy streams for the game, which sold-out in a matter of hours when the fixture was announced, by visiting the National League TV website . Streaming passes for the game start at £9.99.

The clash at the International Stadium will be the first time Newcastle fans get to see their side in-action this pre-season and will be followed by a trip to Ibrox for Allan McGregor’s testimonial match on Tuesday 18 July (7:45pm kick-off). Details regarding streaming for that game are awaited but the clash will be available to watch on NUFC TV and Rangers TV. The club have also sold-out their allocation for that game with 8,000 Magpies fans expected to be in attendance in the Broomloan Stand.