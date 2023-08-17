Newcastle United are enjoying a strong summer so far, having brought in exciting new recruits and opened up their Premier League campaign with a statement win over Aston Villa.

Their transfer strategy is also proving successful so far, as new boys Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes both found the back of the net last weekend in their 5-1 opening victory. The two summer signings have joined Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh over the threshold as Eddie Howe bolsters his squad in preparation for another top four fight this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s business doesn’t seem to be done there though, as links continue to swirl in these final weeks of the transfer window. According to Ekstra Bladet (via Newcastle Live), the Magpies are ‘still keen’ on bringing midfielder Jesper Lindström to the club from Eintracht Frankfurt, but they also face competition from Juventus.

The 23-year-old has three years left on his contract but the Bundesliga side are eager to sell this summer and don’t want to wait until the end of the window either. Frankfurt have priced Lindström in the region of €35 million (£30m) and have already knocked back RB Leipzig, who tabled a €25 million (£21.6m) offer for the Dane, as they look to replace Dominik Szoboszlai following his move to Liverpool.

Newcastle are yet to make an official approach for Lindström but the report claims they have a ‘strong interest’ in his services. But if they want to bring him in, they’ve been warned that his asking price could shoot up as we edge closer to deadline day, due Frankfurt needing to sign a replacement before the window clsoes.