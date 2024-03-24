Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sven Botman's season for Newcastle United has been plagued by injury.

The 24-year-old recently suffered his second ACL injury of the campaign, ending his season early. The injury will see Newcastle club captain Jamaal Lascelles return to the starting line-up once again.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old stepped into the side during Botman's three-month absence earlier in the season. During that time, Newcastle had their best run of form of the season with impressive wins against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Lascelles impressed at centre-back during Newcastle's 4-1 win over PSG, a match that marked the return of Champions League football to St James' Park for the first time in over 20 years. The centre-back also scored in the 4-1 win over Chelsea back in November.

But Newcastle have struggled defensively in recent months with injuries to the likes of Nick Pope, Botman and Lascelles.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman will be sidelined for up to nine months with an ACL injury

Lascelles hasn't started a Premier League match since picking up a calf injury during the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town before Christmas. Since then, Newcastle have conceded 26 goals in their last 10 Premier League matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he is now set to return to the starting line-up for the match against West Ham United on March 30 (12:30pm kick-off) at St James' Park.

Last month Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: "Jamaal had a problem with his calf and missed two to three weeks but he's feeling back to somewhere near full fitness now.

"As much as a week ago he was still nursing his was back and he's been a big positive to have back on the training ground last week. He's always an inspiring influence on the training ground."

Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles

It has since been confirmed that Newcastle have triggered a contract extension to keep Lascelles at the club until 2025. Lascelles' six-year deal signed in 2018 was set to expire this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope he's here next year," Howe said about Lascelles. "He's done incredibly well as a leader and a captain of the group. His game has really developed and he's played an important part of the season and when he's played he's been excellent.