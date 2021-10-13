Here, we round up all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Club have ‘two transfer wish lists’ drawn up

According to a report by 90min.com, the new Newcastle United owners have drawn up two separate transfer window plans.

The report suggests that because of Newcastle’s current situation, the club are sat second-bottom of the Premier League table, that they will be targeting different ‘profiles’ of players in January and summer.

Their current aim is to use January to bring in players with Premier League experience to help steer the team away from danger: James Tarkowski, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are just some of the names rumoured to be a January target.

The report also claims that the consortium have been ‘surprised’ by the amount of offers they have received from agents.

Former winger reveals takeover excitement

John Barnes has revealed his excitement about the takeover of his former side.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes, who spent a season and a half on Tyneside, said:

“If you are a Newcastle fan, you should be excited by the new owners.

“When something like this happens, like when Roman Abramovich took over at Chelsea, we see better quality players come to the Premier League, and another club who could potentially be fighting to win the Champions League in years to come.

“I’m happy for the Newcastle fans though, they deserve it and I’m certainly looking forward to the new world class players they attract.”

Former Magpie retires from football

It was announced today that Wayne Routledge has retired from football aged 36.

Routledge was a key component of Newcastle United’s Championship winning side under Chris Hughton in 2010 and in total played 36 times for the Toon, scoring three goals and chipping in with nine assists.

One of Routledge’s highlights at Newcastle was scoring a goal in their victory away at Plymouth Argyle, a win which clinched the Championship title for Hughton’s side.

The Newcastle United club website shared this message about the news: “Everybody at Newcastle United - and particularly the staff who remain from his time on Tyneside - wish him well for the future.”

