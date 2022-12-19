News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe addresses Kieran Trippier 'injury' concerns

Eddie Howe has allayed injury concerns over Kieran Trippier ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Trippier needed treatment in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Real Vallecano at St James’s Park.

Read More
Eddie Howe explains Newcastle United's 16 absences – and drops Bruno Guimaraes h...
Hide Ad

The England defender, back from the World Cup, was replaced by 16-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley late in the game, which was decided by an early goal from Sean Longstaff and second-half penalty from Chris Wood.

Most Popular

Asked by NUFC TV if Trippier would be fit for the Bournemouth game, Howe said: "Hopefully. I didn’t bring him off because of the injury, so fingers crossed he’ll be OK.”

Howe left out 16 first-team players, including Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, against Vallecano. Asked if some of those players who missed the game would be available for the cup tie, Howe said: “I’ll have to wait and see, assess the squad, and then try and pick a team that will be competitive against Bournemouth.”

Hide Ad
Newcastle United players Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles share a joke after the Real Vallecano friendly.
Eddie HoweKieran TrippierBournemouthSean Longstaff