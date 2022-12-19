Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe addresses Kieran Trippier 'injury' concerns

Trippier needed treatment in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Real Vallecano at St James’s Park.

The England defender, back from the World Cup, was replaced by 16-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley late in the game, which was decided by an early goal from Sean Longstaff and second-half penalty from Chris Wood.

Asked by NUFC TV if Trippier would be fit for the Bournemouth game, Howe said: "Hopefully. I didn’t bring him off because of the injury, so fingers crossed he’ll be OK.”

Howe left out 16 first-team players, including Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, against Vallecano. Asked if some of those players who missed the game would be available for the cup tie, Howe said: “I’ll have to wait and see, assess the squad, and then try and pick a team that will be competitive against Bournemouth.”

