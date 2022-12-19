Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe addresses Kieran Trippier 'injury' concerns
Eddie Howe has allayed injury concerns over Kieran Trippier ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.
Trippier needed treatment in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Real Vallecano at St James’s Park.
The England defender, back from the World Cup, was replaced by 16-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley late in the game, which was decided by an early goal from Sean Longstaff and second-half penalty from Chris Wood.
Asked by NUFC TV if Trippier would be fit for the Bournemouth game, Howe said: "Hopefully. I didn’t bring him off because of the injury, so fingers crossed he’ll be OK.”
Howe left out 16 first-team players, including Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, against Vallecano. Asked if some of those players who missed the game would be available for the cup tie, Howe said: “I’ll have to wait and see, assess the squad, and then try and pick a team that will be competitive against Bournemouth.”