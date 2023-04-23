Eddie Howe explains surprise Newcastle United selection call

Gordon, signed from Everton for £45million in January, reacted angrily to his injury-time withdrawal in the fourth-placed club’s win over Brentford earlier this month.

Howe started the winger in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa.

And United’s head coach was asked ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League home against Tottenham Hotspur whether he had challenged Gordon to respond to what happened at Brentford by starting him at Villa Park.

“No,” said Howe. “It was a case of trying to pick the right team to win the game.

“We had an illness to Sean (Longstaff), Miggy (Almiron) wasn’t fit. We didn’t have many options, to be honest, in midfield that day. We were stretched.

“But that’s not a slight on Anthony, because we really believe in him, and also going back to the previous week. He changed the game for us against Brentford (after coming off the bench with Callum Wilson).