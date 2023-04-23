News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe explains surprise Newcastle United selection call

Eddie Howe has revealed why he handed Anthony Gordon a Newcastle United start – a week after a touchline spat.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Gordon, signed from Everton for £45million in January, reacted angrily to his injury-time withdrawal in the fourth-placed club’s win over Brentford earlier this month.

Howe started the winger in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa.

And United’s head coach was asked ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League home against Tottenham Hotspur whether he had challenged Gordon to respond to what happened at Brentford by starting him at Villa Park.

“No,” said Howe. “It was a case of trying to pick the right team to win the game.

“We had an illness to Sean (Longstaff), Miggy (Almiron) wasn’t fit. We didn’t have many options, to be honest, in midfield that day. We were stretched.

“But that’s not a slight on Anthony, because we really believe in him, and also going back to the previous week. He changed the game for us against Brentford (after coming off the bench with Callum Wilson).

“He came on with Callum ,and transformed our performance, so that’s why I say his actual work against Brentford was top-level, so I think he deserved to play.”