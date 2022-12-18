Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe gets his 'wish' after big announcement

The Football Association today announced that Soutgate would stay on following his team’s quarter-final exit at the World Cup in Qatar.

Howe had been a contender for the job had Southgate decided to step down, but Newcastle United’s head coach was committed to the third-placed club, having signed a new “long-term” deal in the summer.

"It’s a very difficult game to predict,” said Howe. "I'm working here every day with the long-term vision with short-term goals as well. I think you’re always working day to day, game to game. But you’re also trying to put things in place that will benefit you in the long-term. That is always how I’ve worked, and I’ll never change that."

Howe made his view on Southgate’s future after yesterday’s 2-1 win over Real Vallecano at St James’s Park.

"I hope Gareth continues to carry on the magnificent job he has done,” said Howe. “That's my wish for him. My only focus is Newcastle."

England were beaten 2-1 by France last week, and Howe said: "I thought they were really unlucky in the France game. It was just my opinion. They were the better team, but, sometimes, the better team doesn't win.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe shakes hands with Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola.

"I was sat watching with everybody else, hoping for an England win. It just didn't happen. It was a real shame, because I thought, overall in the tournament, they performed very well.”

