Eddie Howe wants to keep Matt Ritchie at Newcastle United beyond the summer, when his contract expires.

Long-serving Ritchie, signed from Bournemouth in the summer of 2016 by then-manager Rafa Benitez, has found his opportunities limited by the form of others this season.

And the 33-year-old, set to miss the club's remaining four games with a knee injury, had been expected to leave the club this summer in search of first-team football.

However, Howe – who also worked with Ritchie at Bournemouth – would "love" him to extend his contract at St James' Park.

“I think Matty still has a very strong desire to play," said United's head coach. "I see that with how he trains. His personality around the place is very positive, he’s high energy.He’s got a lot of energy to give.

"He's controlled himself, and managed that energy, brilliantly this year. He has trained harder than any other player, because his expression of that energy comes through his training, because he’s not played regularly for us.

"I’ve said many times he’s very important behind the scenes. He’s a really good role model for younger players to look at in terms of how to conduct yourself, how to act. He’s used his leadership really effectively for us this year.

"I would love him to continue his journey with Newcastle next year, but (there) will be conversations to take place before that happens.”

Ritchie has made seven substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Howe revealed last week that he wanted to keep defender Paul Dummett, also out of contract at the end of the season, at the club beyond the summer.

Dummett has only made one cup start this season, but Howe sees an important role for the 31-year-old.

"I see Paul as part of our future," said Howe, who hopes to strengthen his squad further in the summer transfer window ahead of a European campaign.

"When you build a squad, you're never going to be able to play everybody within that squad for the amount of time that maybe they want to, so you need players that are prepared to fight for their place, train really well and have a really good effect on the group.