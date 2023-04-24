Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reveals what was 'ridiculously good' against Tottenham Hotspur

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s biggest win of the season came just over a week after the team suffered its heaviest loss of the campaign at Villa Park.

Newcastle had started slowly against Aston Villa, who won 3-0, and the contrast with the start against Tottenham could not have been greater given that they led 5-0 after 21 minutes thanks to braces from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak and a strike from Joelinton.

And Howe thanked the club’s supporters for the part they played after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were back with a bang, weren’t we, in terms of starting the game quickly, which we always want to do at home,” United’s head coach told NUFCTV.

“The crowd played their part in that. I thought they were ridiculously good. When you go into this game, this type of game, you want to get the crowd involved. We did right from minute one, and their response was unbelievable for us.”

Newcastle United fans celebrates victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad