Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reveals what was 'ridiculously good' against Tottenham Hotspur

Eddie Howe’s hailed Newcastle United’s fans for the role they played in the club’s stunning win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

Howe’s side won 6-1 at St James’s Park yesterday to move up to third place in the Premier League.

The club’s biggest win of the season came just over a week after the team suffered its heaviest loss of the campaign at Villa Park.

Newcastle had started slowly against Aston Villa, who won 3-0, and the contrast with the start against Tottenham could not have been greater given that they led 5-0 after 21 minutes thanks to braces from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak and a strike from Joelinton.

And Howe thanked the club’s supporters for the part they played after the game.

“We were back with a bang, weren’t we, in terms of starting the game quickly, which we always want to do at home,” United’s head coach told NUFCTV.

“The crowd played their part in that. I thought they were ridiculously good. When you go into this game, this type of game, you want to get the crowd involved. We did right from minute one, and their response was unbelievable for us.”

Newcastle United fans celebrates victory over Tottenham Hotspur.Newcastle United fans celebrates victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Howe had demanded a “response” from his players after the defeat at Villa Park.

"That's the reaction we wanted and an incredible start," said Howe. “The crowd were incredible for us. The quality of our finishing was incredible. They weren't stick-on goals. We were lethal in front of goal. Everything about our first half an hour was where we want to be.”

