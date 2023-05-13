News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's hint on Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak ploy

Eddie Howe has spoken about playing Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in the same Newcastle United team.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 13th May 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read

Eddie Howe has given his verdict on fielding Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in the same starting XI.

Wilson and Isak started together for the first time in last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

With midfielder Sean Longstaff sidelined with an injury, and winger Allan Saint-Maximin short of fitness after a spell on the sidelines, a place opened up on the team.

And a reshuffle saw Isak, signed last summer for a club-record £60million fee, fielded on the left side of Howe's attack.

“They didn’t play together, they were on the pitch together," said Newcastle's head coach. "They weren’t a partnership as such.

"I saw enough from Alex, who played really well, and could have scored two or three goals on another day. I know he could play that position. I know Callum in the No.9 role, an outstanding player. Its something I’ll definitely consider.”

Howe – who also has midfielder Miguel Almiron pushing for a recall to the starting XI – could make a change for this afternoon's Premier League game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

