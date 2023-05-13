Eddie Howe has given his verdict on fielding Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in the same starting XI.

Wilson and Isak started together for the first time in last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

With midfielder Sean Longstaff sidelined with an injury, and winger Allan Saint-Maximin short of fitness after a spell on the sidelines, a place opened up on the team.

And a reshuffle saw Isak, signed last summer for a club-record £60million fee, fielded on the left side of Howe's attack.

“They didn’t play together, they were on the pitch together," said Newcastle's head coach. "They weren’t a partnership as such.

"I saw enough from Alex, who played really well, and could have scored two or three goals on another day. I know he could play that position. I know Callum in the No.9 role, an outstanding player. Its something I’ll definitely consider.”