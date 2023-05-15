News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe’s reacts to on-field Alexander Isak decision

Eddie Howe has responded to an on-field decision during Newcastle United's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 14th May 2023, 19:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Alexander Isak had a 100% record on penalties ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Elland Road.

The striker converted spot kicks against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest earlier in the season, yet Callum Wilson took both penalties in yesterday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Howe – who has started Wilson and Isak together for the first time against Arsenal earlier this month – was asked if the England international was now the third-placed club's first-choice penalty-taker.

Most Popular

United's head coach told BBC Newcastle: “The thing is, I’d back both players to take penalties – and score.

"Callum took the honour today, but both have taken huge penalties for us, and taken them very well. I’m delighted that Callum took them, and the way that he scored the goals was great to see.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilson's penalties took his goal tally for the season to 17. The 31-year-old – who also scored a penalty against Aston Villa – is the first player to achieve that feat since Alan Shearer in the 2003/04 season.

Related topics:Callum Wilson