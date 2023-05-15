Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe’s reacts to on-field Alexander Isak decision
Eddie Howe has responded to an on-field decision during Newcastle United's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.
Alexander Isak had a 100% record on penalties ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Elland Road.
The striker converted spot kicks against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest earlier in the season, yet Callum Wilson took both penalties in yesterday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.
And Howe – who has started Wilson and Isak together for the first time against Arsenal earlier this month – was asked if the England international was now the third-placed club's first-choice penalty-taker.
United's head coach told BBC Newcastle: “The thing is, I’d back both players to take penalties – and score.
"Callum took the honour today, but both have taken huge penalties for us, and taken them very well. I’m delighted that Callum took them, and the way that he scored the goals was great to see.”
Wilson's penalties took his goal tally for the season to 17. The 31-year-old – who also scored a penalty against Aston Villa – is the first player to achieve that feat since Alan Shearer in the 2003/04 season.