Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's subtle new Manchester United dig after time-wasting claim

Visiting manager Erik ten Hag – who had labelled Newcastle as “annoying” before February’s Carabao Cup final – claimed that Howe’s team set out to “delay” games in his pre-match press conference.

"We know they delay, yeah, and it’s something that the refereeing (body) doesn’t want,” said Ten Hag. “They want to have tempo in the game. That is the aim of the Premier League, to have tempo in the game, so then they also have to be consistent to let the game go.”

Howe responded to Ten Hag’s “nonsense” claim in his post-match press conference.

Asked about time-wasting claims, Howe said: “I’m pleased you brought that up, actually. I want to make one thing very clear – we want the ball in play. We play a quick game.”

Slowing it down

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has words with Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and his backroom team.

Howe and his staff clashed with Ten Hag on the touchline late in the game, and, speaking to NUFC TV, Newcastle’s head coach, accused the visitors of trying to delay the game when it was goalless.

“We wanted a quick game,” said Howe. “We wanted to keep the ball in play. We were determined to try and do that from minute one.