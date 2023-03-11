Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's surprise response to Pep Guardiola's bold claim
Eddie Howe’s responded to Pep Guardiola’s bold Newcastle United prediction.
Manchester City’s manager labelled Howe’s team as “exceptional” – and backed them as future title contenders – after last weekend's 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.
"Their threat isn’t a surprise,” said Guardiola. “There’s a reason why they were in the Carabao Cup final, and for a lot of minutes they were better than (Manchester) United. This team, and this club, in the next few years will be a threat for the title."
Howe was asked if Guardiola’s comments “pleased” him ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“It’s very nice of Pep, but it doesn’t change anything that I think,” said United’s head coach. “We have to decide our fate. No comments will do that. I take very little notice of comments made by other managers, because sometimes there’s an angle from them, as there would be from me to another team. I tend to let my own brain decide where we are.”