Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's surprise response to Pep Guardiola's bold claim

"Their threat isn’t a surprise,” said Guardiola. “There’s a reason why they were in the Carabao Cup final, and for a lot of minutes they were better than (Manchester) United. This team, and this club, in the next few years will be a threat for the title."

“It’s very nice of Pep, but it doesn’t change anything that I think,” said United’s head coach. “We have to decide our fate. No comments will do that. I take very little notice of comments made by other managers, because sometimes there’s an angle from them, as there would be from me to another team. I tend to let my own brain decide where we are.”