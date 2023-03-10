Howe’s side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Sunday on the back of three successive 2-0 defeats.

United’s head coach will be without the suspended Joelinton following last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, but Fabian Schar, sidelined last weekend following a concussion, has returned to training this week.

Asked if the defender would be in his squad, Howe said: “He’s trained well this week, so we’re pleased to see him back.”

Howe was also asked if there were any fresh injury concerns ahead of the Premier League fixture. He said: “We’ve got a couple of knocks from the Manchester City game. We hope nothing too serious.”

Bruno Guimaraes hurt his ankle in the Carabao Cup final late last month, but was able to play at the Etihad Stadium, and Howe revealed that the midfielder, named the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Player of the Year on Sunday, came has been able to train every day this week.

"I think he’s fine,” said Howe. “I don’t think he’s missed any training from that ankle. He was sore initially against Manchester United, but he was back training, no problem. I think the initial one (ankle injury), can’t remember who it was against, kept him out of some training. Touch wood, I don’t see a problem.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

However, Howe did confirm that one player would miss the Wolves game through injury.

Harrison Ashby, signed from West Ham United in January, has a hamstring problem, and Howe said: "Harrison's picked up very small hamstring problem. So he hasn't trained with the group for a few weeks."

Meanwhile, Howe is happy with what he’s seen on the training ground from his squad this week.

"I believe in focusing on what I see in training,” said Howe. “It’s been a good week in terms of delivery and intensity.

"We’ve been unlucky. I don’t believe in luck, because you create it yourself, but we’ve had an unlucky period when things have gone against us.

