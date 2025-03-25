Newcastle United cult hero opens up on iconic West Ham goal and celebration

Former Newcastle United winger Jonas Gutierrez has relived one of the most iconic moments in the club’s Premier League history.

Little was known of Jonas Gutierrez when he joined Newcastle United during Kevin Keegan’s ill-fated final summer in charge at St James Park - but the Argentina international was a beloved figure on Tyneside by the time he departed almost seven years later.

Signed from La Liga club Real Mallorca during the summer of 2008, the hardworking winger enjoyed a spectacular introduction to life in the Premier League as he produced an eye-catching display at Keegan’s men battled to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on the opening day of the season. However, the mood quickly turned as he Magpies legend departed just weeks later and Gutierrez and his team-mates suffered relegation at the end of a season that saw Joe Kinnear, Chris Hughton and Alan Shearer all occupy the home dugout throughout the campaign.

Despite speculation of a move away from Tyneside, Gutierrez remained with the club and helped Newcastle bounce back into the Premier League at the first attempt - but it was his final game as a Magpie that will live long in the memory for the club’s supporters and the player himself. After battling back from testicular cancer, Gutierrez provided an assist and scored in a 2-0 home win against West Ham United that ensured his side fought off the threat of relegation on the final day of the 2014/15 season.

That proved to be the winger’s final game as a Magpie and he left on a high after a somewhat pointed celebration that many believe was aimed at the then-St James Park hierarchy.

Reflecting on the goal and celebration, the Argentinian winger told the Adopted Geordies podcast: “To me, there are two things. It was something so sad because it was my last game. I knew that it could be. For me, it was so sad because if I watch it back it was my last game but if I said there was one game that had to be my last game in Newcastle, it would have to be something like that because it was so special. We had been battling against relegation, it was the last game of the season, at home, with 52,000 Geordies making noise. That was unbelievable, like always.

“Then I get the assist for the first goal and get the second one, it was something special. When we finish the game and I speak to all of the stadium in the middle of the park, it was something that is always in my memories. I think it’s the best moment in my career. (The celebration) was something inside and I wanted to take it out. I think it wasn’t the best time.

“The first time before I have the chemotherapy, things that Newcastle fans know, that they (the club) told me to go to another club. That was something hard for me because in that moment when I have first the operation the only things that I want to do is to be back in Newcastle and to be there in the city with my teammates. Well, they decide to take me another place. That was, it was hard. But I was thinking that I'm going to be back strong and nothing changed my mind. So, but it was a hard, hard thing to happen to me.”

In 2016, it was confirmed Gutierrez had won his industrial tribunal against the club. The then 32-year-old former Argentina winger claimed the club decided not to play him after he had beaten cancer in order to avoid having to give him a new contract. He claimed it was left until it became impossible to reach the set amount of games which automatically triggered a new one-year deal.

Gutierrez claimed the discrimination began in December 2013, two months after he had begun treatment after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. The club denied it, and said he had been left out by then-manager Alan Pardew purely based on performances, and the fact he didn't score enough goals. Reacting to the news at the time, Newcastle United said they are 'dismayed' at the outcome of the industrial tribunal.

The tribunal found in favour of Gutierrez on two of his four claims, but dismissed a claim of unfavourable treatment - as his move to Norwich City on loan in January 2014 was consensual - and another of harassment related to disability.

