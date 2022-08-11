Newcastle United hiring new commercial partnerships manager as club balance Financial Fair Play constraints

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies have shown a desire to do business in the transfer market this summer, however, what they are able to spend on new players is dependent on the club being able to increase revenues.

Under Mike Ashley, Newcastle United’s commercial revenue slumped behind many of their Premier League rivals - despite the club spending just two seasons out of the top-flight as the Premier League became the global force it is today.

The takeover of the club promised a new era and the Magpies have slowly been building for this new era, both on and off the pitch.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JULY 05: General view inside the stadium where a Newcastle United banner is seen alongside the Premier League logo (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Their search for a new ‘Commercial Partnerships Manager’ is another step along this path.

In a job advert posted by the club, Newcastle are looking for an ‘experienced and inspirational leader’ to help ‘deliver commercial growth through the acquisition and retention of commercial partners to ensure the Club meets challenging new business acquisition and revenue growth targets.’

‘The role involves working with the Head of Commercial to design and implement the Club’s Sales Plan, successfully working with internal stakeholders to provide partnership propositions and creating strong external business connections through networking.’

Although Newcastle will want to strengthen their squad quickly, recent high-profile financial struggles at Everton and Barcelona will act as a deterrent from spending too much, too quickly.

Financial Fair Play restrictions mean Newcastle United need to grow their commercial revenues in-order to be able to spend more in the transfer market.