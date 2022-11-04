Newcastle United ‘illness’ concern confirmed ahead of Southampton trip
After an impressive October for Newcastle United, Callum Wilson isn’t feeling 100-per-cent heading into Sunday’s trip to Southampton (2pm kick-off).
Wilson has scored six goals in nine appearances for Newcastle so far this season, including four in six matches in October. The 30-year-old’s form has seen him tipped for an England call-up ahead of this month’s World Cup in Qatar.
Newcastle’s No. 9 has recovered from a hamstring injury and proven his fitness with six starts in the space of four weeks without any real issues. But it’s that time of year where illness can take its toll on squads, and Wilson has admitted he’s been feeling ‘a little run-down’.
Most Popular
Wilson has trained as usual this week in preparation for Sunday’s trip to St Mary’s as The Magpies look to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches.
But Wilson is making sure to take care of himself in order to keep his place in the starting line-up.
“We've got a training week, game on a Sunday,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “I feel a little run-down this week so I need to make sure no illness kicks in fully, clear that out.
"We've got a big week next week as well with the Carabao Cup [against Crystal Palace] on the Wednesday night, Thursday [England] squad announcement for the World Cup then Saturday Chelsea at home.
"It's a big week next week coming up in terms of games and everything so I have to make sure I'm well rested.”