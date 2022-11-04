Newcastle United ‘illness’ concern confirmed ahead of Southampton trip

Wilson has scored six goals in nine appearances for Newcastle so far this season, including four in six matches in October. The 30-year-old’s form has seen him tipped for an England call-up ahead of this month’s World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle’s No. 9 has recovered from a hamstring injury and proven his fitness with six starts in the space of four weeks without any real issues. But it’s that time of year where illness can take its toll on squads, and Wilson has admitted he’s been feeling ‘a little run-down’.

Callum Wilson (c) and Fabian Schar of Newcastle United share a joke as they applaud the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wilson has trained as usual this week in preparation for Sunday’s trip to St Mary’s as The Magpies look to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches.

But Wilson is making sure to take care of himself in order to keep his place in the starting line-up.

“We've got a training week, game on a Sunday,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “I feel a little run-down this week so I need to make sure no illness kicks in fully, clear that out.

"We've got a big week next week as well with the Carabao Cup [against Crystal Palace] on the Wednesday night, Thursday [England] squad announcement for the World Cup then Saturday Chelsea at home.

