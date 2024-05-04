Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United could have to call upon academy defender Alex Murphy following Fabian Schar’s season-ending injury blow.

Schar started every Premier League match for Newcastle this season before being forced off against Sheffield United with a hamstring injury. United head coach Eddie Howe claimed the Swiss centre-back is unlikely to feature again this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Krafth is set to come into the side at centre-back in Schar’s place. But with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman also sidelined for the remainder of the season, 19-year-old Murphy has climbed up the pecking order as a centre-back option for the final few matches of the season.

Murphy has featured twice in the Premier League for Newcastle off the bench, including last time out at St James’ Park against Sheffield United.

And Howe has been pleased with the progress Murphy has made behind the scenes after stepping up into the first-team in pre-season.

“Alex has been impressive in training,” Howe told The Gazette. “I've been really pleased with him and he's been with us all season near enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's grown and developed into a really good defender, really comfortable on the ball and a little cameo last week which will have been really good for him.

“Of course with Fabian's injury it potentially gives him an opportunity to come into the team along with the likes of Paul Dummett. We still have some very good players waiting to play.”

Alex Murphy in action for Newcastle in pre-season.

Murphy has been used at left-back twice for Newcastle in the Premier League but is also comfortable in a central role.

“He's versatile and can play both positions - anything on that left-hand side,” Howe added. “But having said that, with Fabian's injury, he would probably be the one to shift over to the right as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy joined Newcastle from Galway United in 2022 for a nominal fee.