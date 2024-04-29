Newcastle United 'in contact' with Turkish star linked with Sevilla
Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Turkey winger Irfan Kahveci as he awaits clarification over his future at Fenerbahce.
The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season after his goal in Saturday’s derby win against Besiktas took his tally to 18 goals and 12 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions. Kahveci has been a regular threat in the attacking third for the Istanbul giants ever since he made a £5m move from Super Lig rivals Basaksehir during the January transfer window in 2021.
The winger has also landed silverware during his time at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium after he featured alongside the likes of reported Magpies target Ferdi Kadioglu and former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in Fenerbahce’s 2-0 Turkish Cup Final win over Kahveci’s former club Basaksehir last June. After seeing his side knocked out of the Europa Conference League at the quarter-final stage by Greek club Olympiakos earlier this month, Kahveci will now set his focus on helping them overhaul current leaders and bitter rivals Galatasaray in the race for the Super Lig title.
However, there is also a major decision pending on Kahveci’s long-term future with Fenerbahce as he enters the final year of his current deal with the club at the end of the season. Turkish outlet Sozcu have confirmed the club are keen to retain his services and hand him an opportunity to extend his three-and-a-half year stay with the 19-time Turkish champions. However, Newcastle are listed alongside Rennes and Sevilla as possible candidates to sign the forward should a new agreement not be reached, with all three clubs said to have watched the winger in action in recent months as he continues to shine in his side’s push for success.