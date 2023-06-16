International football takes centre stage this weekend starting off tonight in Malta where Gareth Southgate’s side are lining up for their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window is open and stories continue to rumble on in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning. Newcastle United are expected to be active this summer and one of their biggest deals could be for a current Arsenal star who they are apparently in ‘pole posistion’ to sign.

Elsewhere, they are apparently facing competition for a key transfer target from Tottenham Hotspur and the North London club have reportedly made a £50m joint bid for two players who have both been linked with a switch to St James’ Park. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Friday, June 16:

Newcastle United in ‘pole position’ to sign Arsenal star

Per a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United remain in pole position to sign Kieran Tierney with Arsenal braced for bids in the next couple of weeks. It is claimed that the Magpies are still in a very strong position to land the 26-year-old, who is keen on a move to the north-east giants in a bid to be closer to home.

The report claims that a formal bid is expected from Newcastle at the end of the month with the first half of July looking pivotal in determining when the Scotland international defender will complete a move. Eddie Howe is said to be keen to strengthen at left-back and Tierney is top of the club’s shortlist, while Borna Sosa is also understood to be admired according to the article.

Tottenham Hotspur submit ‘£50m joint bid’ for Newcastle United linked players

Tottenham Hotspur have launched a joint bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail. However, it is claimed that the bid of £50 million is set to be rejected by the Foxes.

