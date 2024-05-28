Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are looking to secure a new sporting director this summer as Manchester United look to recruit Dan Ashworth.

Newcastle United’s search for a new sporting director continues following a setback regarding top target Dougie Freedman.

The Magpies were hoping to appoint Freedman as Dan Ashworth’s replacement as sporting director ahead of the summer transfer window. But the Crystal Palace chief has opted to stay at Selhurst Park, agreeing a new contract instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, Newcastle are exploring options elsewhere with 777 Partners Football Group’s global sporting director Johannes Spors a potential candidate for the role. 777 Partners have been heavily linked with a takeover of Everton and already own several football clubs including Hertha Berlin, Genoa and Vasco da Gama.

According to Sky Sports, talks between Spors and Newcastle are ongoing and have been described as ‘positive’.

The Magpies have been searching for a new sporting director since early 2024 after Ashworth was placed on gardening leave following an approach from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

It is understood that Ashworth’s contract prevents him from joining Manchester United until the end of 2025 unless a compensation fee can be agreed between the two clubs. In an effort to force a move, Ashworth is set to take Newcastle to arbitration with The Telegraph reporting the 53-year-old will argue he was sacked by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports in Mail Online have claimed Ashworth accepted the role at Manchester United in a ‘secret exchange’ with incoming chief executive Omar Berrada via email before the club made a formal approach to Newcastle.