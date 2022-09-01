Newcastle United 'in talks' over deadline day transfer deal after 'huge' injury blow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe lost Emil Krafth last week to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament – and the defender may not play again this season. Krafth, 28, isn't expected to be available for at least six months, and Sky Sports claim that Howe is looking for cover at right-back.

It’s reported that the club is in discussions with West Ham over a move for 20-year-old Ashley, who only has a year left on his contract.

Speaking about Krafth this week, head coach Howe said: "It's an ACL injury. He's not been operated on yet, so it's difficult to give a firm date, but it's going to be six to nine months, a long time out, which is a huge blow to us.”

Howe also has right-back Javier Manquillo, an unused substitute against Liverpool last night, available to play at right-back.