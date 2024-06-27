Newcastle United in transfer talks for Champions League defender who missed vital St James' Park meeting
The 22-year-old defender made 30 appearances for AC Milan during the 2023-24 campaign and also earned his third cap for Germany.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle and Milan have been in contact this week to discuss potential transfer opportunities. The Magpies are interested in Thiaw while it was also claimed Kieran Trippier was discussed with the right-back heading into the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park.
Thiaw is an important part of Milan’s squad and it would take a significant offer in order for a deal to progress. The German defender started against The Magpies during the 0-0 Champions League group stage draw at the San Siro back in September.
He was injured for the reverse fixture at St James’ Park as Milan came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 and knock Newcastle out of Europe entirely.
The defender is one on a list of potential defensive options Newcastle are exploring in Serie A this summer with Juventus defender Federico Gatti and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori also linked.
Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is also admired but was not under discussion between the clubs.
United have already agreed one defensive signing this summer with Lloyd Kelly set to officially join the club next week after his contract at AFC Bournemouth expires.
Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his defensive options this summer with Paul Dummett leaving the club and Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both recovering from long-term ACL injuries. Lascelles, Trippier, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are also approaching the final year of their contracts at St James’ Park.
