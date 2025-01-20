Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe could have almost a full complement of players to pick from when Newcastle United make the trip to St Mary’s this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s nine-match winning run came to an end with an emphatic 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies were handily beaten by the Cherries on a day where nothing went right for the hosts and they were punished for that by their opponents.

A trip to the south coast on Saturday offers them a perfect opportunity to put that result behind them with Howe potentially having one of his key players back for selection. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury situation and when those sidelined could be back in action:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured since March after picking up an ACL injury during their win over West Ham. The Magpies captain is making progress on a return to action and admitted ahead of the win over Bromley last weekend that he has taken inspiration from Sven Botman’s return from a similar injury. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson suffered a fresh setback just weeks after returning from a long-term injury. Wilson is likely to miss all of January with a return in February most likely for the striker with Howe revealing recently that he is close to rejoining training. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Harvey Barnes - muscle injury

Barnes managed just 45 minutes against Bromley before being withdrawn with a muscle injury. The winger has since been ruled-out of action for around four weeks following the setback. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Nick Pope - knee injury

Pope hasn’t featured since their defeat against Brentford in December. A knee injury has kept him sidelined ever since and the form of Martin Dubravka in front of him may mean he is not reinstated as number one even when he is back fit.

An initial timescale had Pope missing around six weeks of action, one that could see him potentially return this weekend. Estimated return date = Southampton (a) - 25/01/25