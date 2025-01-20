Newcastle United injury boost as key man could return v Southampton as three sidelined - return dates
Newcastle United’s nine-match winning run came to an end with an emphatic 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies were handily beaten by the Cherries on a day where nothing went right for the hosts and they were punished for that by their opponents.
A trip to the south coast on Saturday offers them a perfect opportunity to put that result behind them with Howe potentially having one of his key players back for selection. Here, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury situation and when those sidelined could be back in action:
Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury
Lascelles hasn’t featured since March after picking up an ACL injury during their win over West Ham. The Magpies captain is making progress on a return to action and admitted ahead of the win over Bromley last weekend that he has taken inspiration from Sven Botman’s return from a similar injury. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25
Callum Wilson - hamstring injury
Wilson suffered a fresh setback just weeks after returning from a long-term injury. Wilson is likely to miss all of January with a return in February most likely for the striker with Howe revealing recently that he is close to rejoining training. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25
Harvey Barnes - muscle injury
Barnes managed just 45 minutes against Bromley before being withdrawn with a muscle injury. The winger has since been ruled-out of action for around four weeks following the setback. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25
Nick Pope - knee injury
Pope hasn’t featured since their defeat against Brentford in December. A knee injury has kept him sidelined ever since and the form of Martin Dubravka in front of him may mean he is not reinstated as number one even when he is back fit.
An initial timescale had Pope missing around six weeks of action, one that could see him potentially return this weekend. Estimated return date = Southampton (a) - 25/01/25
