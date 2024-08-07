Will Osula: The inside track on Newcastle United’s ‘imminent’ £15m signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Osula is set to become Newcastle United’s latest summer signing in a £15m move from Sheffield United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Osula closing in on a move to Newcastle United, Sheffield United writer for the Sheffield Star, Danny Hall, shared his thoughts on the 21-year-old with the Shields Gazette and what the Magpies can expect from the forward:

What type of player is Osula? Is he a winger, a striker or a bit of both?

“Before this summer I would have said a striker but he was utilised out wide for United in pre-season and impressed there, with his pace and power an obvious threat. He also scored a lovely finish away at Chesterfield, getting it out of his feet and curling into the far corner. I'm still not sure if his end product is quite there enough for him to be utilised as a traditional winger but as a wide forward there are obvious qualities he has that could make him a success in that position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are his main strengths and weaknesses?

“Without being too cliche, his physical stature is a huge strength. For his age, he is an absolute beast in size and stature and is rapid off the mark.

“Those are the qualities that can't be taught and, I suspect, are what persuaded Newcastle to take a punt on him. He's also a decent finisher but can, like all young players, improve his composure at times.

“He's also a little inconsistent and was 'old-manned' a little in the Premier League by more experienced defenders, who knew just when to knock him off balance at the right times. But those elements of his game will come with more playing time and if he turned out to be a real success at Newcastle then it wouldn't surprise me one bit.”

Should Newcastle United fans be concerned about his lack of Premier League goals last season?

“I don't think so. A fair few of his appearances were off the bench and although he started the season in the United side, because of their disastrous transfer window, he played a bit-part role towards the end of the campaign. And, without wishing to state the obvious, he was not playing in a side that created a ton of chances for the strikers - as their season shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He did score in the FA Cup against Brighton - in fact, his FA Cup record is ridiculous, with six goals in four games. So that might be one to keep an eye on for Newcastle fans!”

Is he someone that you believe could feature in the first-team this season or will he need time to develop?

“From the outside, it seems like he would benefit massively from time to develop and learn from the likes of Isak and Wilson and Co. Newcastle are not buying a ready-made Premier League striker, but they're also not paying ready-made Premier League striker money.

“He is exactly what it looks like - a gamble for the future based on potential and attributes he has that Newcastle clearly feel that they mould into a top-level striker. It's a relatively low-cost punt from their point of view and if it goes right, it could pay off by many multiples. But it's also a decent deal for United, too, who need funds themselves to strengthen. Many Blades fans will wish him well in the future and hope he goes on to fulfil his undoubted potential.”