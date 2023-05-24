Newcastle United injury news: Nick Pope set to miss Chelsea clash and England duty following surgery
Newcastle United face Chelsea in their final game of the 2022/23 Premier League season on Sunday.
The Magpies travel to Stamford Bridge having secured their place in next season’s Champions League group-stages following their goalless draw with Leicester City on Monday night. They went into that game knowing a point would be enough to guarantee them a top-four finish and a cagey game saw Nick Pope come to the rescue in the dying stages to deny Timothy Castagne a late smash-and-grab winner for the visitors.
That save proved to be crucial and is set to be Pope’s final action of his debut campaign at St James’ Park with the Times reporting that he will miss Sunday’s match with Chelsea after undergoing surgery on an injury to his hand. Pope, who has been an ever-present starter in the league this season, will also miss England’s upcoming European Championship qualifying games with Malta and North Macedonia because of the injury.
Martin Dubravka, whose only league appearance for Newcastle came in February against Liverpool following Pope’s early red card, and Loris Karius, the man who deputised for Pope at Wembley, are the likely options to start at Stamford Bridge.