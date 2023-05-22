Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson after a stunning debut campaign for the Seagulls. In just 17 Premier League appearances, the 18-year-old has scored six goals and registered a further two assists for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Ferguson, who bagged a brace against Southampton at the weekend, has been linked with a move to Newcastle United with Dan Ashworth, the man who spearheaded the teenager’s move from Bohemians to the Amex Stadium in January 2021, a big admirer of the striker. Ferguson’s form has earned him great admirers and former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp is chief among them.

Speaking to Bet Victor, Rednkapp likened the young Irishman to Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer, describing Ferguson as having the full package. Redknapp said: “I know he’s still so young so I don’t want to put pressure on the lad, but what a player he could develop into.

“To me, I think he’s got everything you’d want in a striker. He strikes a great ball and he just looks like a natural goal scorer.

“For the first goal, the way he shifted the ball out his feet and got a powerful low shot away, it reminded of Alan Shearer. I can’t wait to watch more of this fella.”