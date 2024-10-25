Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Newcastle United’s trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Simon Hooper will referee the match at Newcastle look to end a run of four Premier League matches without a victory at a ground they haven’t won at since 2012. Hooper was fourth official for The Magpies’ 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month but his previous match in charge involving Newcastle was a 4-2 win at Brentford on the final day of the 2023-24 campaign.

Prior to that, Hooper took charge of a 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City as well as Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park last November. The referee sent Chelsea defender Reece James off in the match for a second bookable offence as Newcastle claimed a comfortable win. James was handed a one-match ban as a result.

Hooper also found himself in the middle of one of the biggest refereeing controversies of last season after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Liverpool in September 2023. He was the referee for the match that saw Liverpool have Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as well as a Luis Diaz goal incorrectly disallowed for offside following a major VAR blunder.

Spurs went on to claim a last-gasp win courtesy of a 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal. PGMOL admitted errors had been made in the match and there were complaints from then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replay the match, but the result stood.

Hooper will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long with Rob Jones as fouth official. Jarred Gillett will be video assistant referee for the match, assisted by Ian Hussin.