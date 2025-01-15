Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth has returned after two months out injured.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krafth returned to full training last week but missed Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup win against Bromley at St James’ Park. But he is back involved for Wednesday night’s return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers (7:30pm kick-off).

Krafth suffered a broken collar bone back in November that has sidelined him for 13 matches. The Swede’s last Premier League appearance came in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur back in September - he has since featured in the Carabao Cup wins over AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last week, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said on Krafth: “He’s getting closer. Krafthy has done a lot of work. The type of injury that he had meant that he could run quite early.

“He could do everything other than the sort of the physical contact so yeah, he's super fit but we just need the bone to heal before he can take that contact again.”

Krafth returns alongside his countryman Alexander Isak, who missed Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bromley with a hamstring issue. Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are also back after missing the Bromley match.

Botman comes straight back into the starting line-up in place of Fabian Schar with the Swiss defender ruled out due to illness.